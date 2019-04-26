PepsiCo sues 4 Gujarat farmers for cultivating its patented potato

American multinational company has filed a suit against four farmers of the state claiming that they have used its patented seeds to grow potatoes without prior permission.

" company has filed a suit against four farmers of North Gujarat in a commercial court in Ahmedabad, saying that the seeds used by these farmers can't be used by them as has rights over those seeds," said Anand Yagnik, the representing the farmers.

"PepsiCo said they suffered losses because farmers did not purchase seeds from them. The court has said that farmers should not sow using five types of seeds used by PepsiCo," he said.

Yagnik further said that the appearing for the New York-based conglomerate has said in court that the company does not want to have a clash with farmers.

"PepsiCo's settlement offer will be placed in front of farmers. If they accept it, they will let the court know. Otherwise, farmers according to Indian laws will fight against the multinational company who thinks it has right over seeds," he said.

"Farmers cannot sell those seeds without asking PepsiCo. They say they are suffering losses of because of that," said Yagnik.

Speaking to media here, one of the four farmers said, "We have not committed any crime. We have sown our crops according to Indian laws. We have not taken seed from any company. PepsiCo has also recorded a video which is sent by the court with the notice on April 12."

The court has given the farmers time till June 12 to respond to PepsiCo's suit.

