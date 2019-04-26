Shatrughan Sinha bats for NYAY, takes dig at BJP

The people of the country are curious about Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), said here on Friday, while expressing hope that the scheme will be implemented if his party is voted to power in the elections.

Sinha, who joined the after the BJP denied ticket to him to contest the poll from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, said: "It is fine when they (BJP) do something. If our leaders come up with some ideas, they are not able to digest these."

"The government has waived the loan of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and People are curious about NYAY scheme now," he said while campaigning for Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting the election from here this time.

"Our one-man show and two men army say that it is not possible and NYAY can never be implemented. The Congress party is making promises which are in the interest of people and nation," said Sinha, who served as a in Atal Vajpayee led NDA government at the Centre.

Under the NYAY scheme, the Congress party has promised to give Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest among the poor.

Nath, while speaking at the rally, said: "I have the responsibility of the state. Now, I have given the responsibility of Chhindwara to my son Nakul. I believe people will vote for him. He will work for you."

"If Nakul does not work for you, you can take him to the task. You should tear his clothes too," said Nath.

has 29 seats at stake out of which six will go to polls on April 29, the fourth phase of seven-phased elections. The rest of the seats will go to polls during the last three phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)