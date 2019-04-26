Cong lodges complaint against Sadhvi Pragya for allegedly seeking votes in the name of Army

-
Madhya Pradesh's Congress unit on Friday filed a complaint against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, alleging that she asked for votes in the name of the Army.
Addressing a gathering in Bhopal earlier today, Thakur had said, "... no one can become traitor, no one can insult army men so make BJP win. BJP can maintain self-respect. It can destroy the country's enemies through surgical strike."
"During an election rally in Bairagarh, Bhopal BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in her address said that people should vote for BJP so that the army men will not be insulted," the party stated in its letter to the state's Chief Electoral Officer while urging the poll body to take necessary steps.
Congress also alleged that BJP has been continuously asking for votes in the name of the Army even after the EC warned parties in this regard.
Earlier in the day, Thakur also sought monetary help from people to fund her election expenses.
"I am a hermit and begging you. I will contest elections on your money but will not commit corruption," she said.
Thakur is contesting against Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, which will go to polls on May 12.
