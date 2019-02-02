53 coal blocks auctioned, Rs. 1.43 lakh crore revenue generated: Narendra Singh Tomar

A total of 53 coal blocks has so far been auctioned an additional revenue of Rs 1.43 lakh crore has been generated, Minister Narendra Singh said here on Saturday.

"In the field of as of now 53 coal blocks have been auctioned and additional revenue worth Rs 1,43,000 crore has been generated which would be sent to the respective states soon. 100 new coal blacks are ready to be auctioned this year," told media after attending the valedictory session at the 7th International Conference on Aluminium here.

The said, "An international conference was held and 700 representatives from 26 countries attended it. Aluminium is a requirement and discussion were done to fulfil those requirements."

He added that recommendations of the conference would be useful for the government to make policies.

