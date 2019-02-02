6.1 magnitude quake jolts Afghan-Pak border, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

-
Tremors were felt in various parts of North India on Saturday evening after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale hit the Hindu Kush region in the Pakistan- Afghanistan border.
The epicenter was situated at a depth of 212 kilometer, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.
Further details in the matter are awaited.
