6.1 magnitude quake jolts Afghan-Pak border, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in various parts of on Saturday evening after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale hit the region in the Pakistan- border.

The epicenter was situated at a depth of 212 kilometer, according to the (EMSC).

However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

