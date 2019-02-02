6.1 magnitude quake jolts Afghan-Pak border, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

JUST IN
Tremors were felt in various parts of North India on Saturday evening after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale hit the Hindu Kush region in the Pakistan- Afghanistan border.

The epicenter was situated at a depth of 212 kilometer, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

