13 arrested in Mumbai, drugs worth Rs. 35 lakhs recovered

In a major crackdown, police arrested 13 persons, including five women with narcotics worth Rs 35 lakh from various parts of over the last 24 hours.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Police seized marijuana, heroin and valued at Rs. 35,94,500 and arrested eight men and five women including a woman mafia from Northern Six cases have been registered against those arrested, police said on Saturday

Four accused were arrested in Ghatkopar and 19 gm heroin worth Rs 1,90,000 was recovered from them. Police also recovered 135 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate valued at Rs. 27,000 and 800 grams of cannabis worth Rs. 16,000.

In arrested two people and recovered 250 grams cannabis worth Rs. 2,500, while in Kandivali 70 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs. 28 lakhs was seized from three people. The Bandra unit of the narcotics cell on Thursday arrested one person and seized cannabis worth Rs. 10,000 while on Friday it seized heroin worth Rs. 2,08,000 from another person.

The Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics cell arrested and registered a 'chance possession' case against accused Nagesh and including codaine phosphate syrup with a total value of Rs. 2,61,200 were seized from his possession.

