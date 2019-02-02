Bhima-Koregaon case: Anand Teltumbde terms his arrest 'objectionable'

Activist on Saturday said that his arrest by police in connection with the Bhima- was "objectionable", hence, the Sessions Court's termed it illegal.

Talking to media, Teltumbde said: "I welcome the decision. But what police has done, the arrest and all the drama is objectionable."

Speaking to ANI, Teltumbde's said: "He was produced before the court and we had moved an application that his entire arrest and produced before the court is illegal. We also requested the court that contempt proceedings in the law should be initiated against the state and the IO (Investigative Officer). Upholding the arguments, the court has directed that should be released forthwith and appropriate information should be given to the "

Teltumbde's Rohan Nahar, however, pointed out that the had given him protection from arrest till February 11.

Teltumbde, a at the of Management, was arrested at airport in the early hours of Saturday. He was kept at station in

Labelling the arrest as illegal, a Sessions Court today ordered the release of Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima case.

"As per the order, activist Teltumbde has interim protection till February 11. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority which includes sessions court, and Supreme Court for bail/pre-arrest bail," the observed.

The on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the in connection with the Bhima- violence.

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

