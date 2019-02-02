Bhima-Koregaon case: Anand Teltumbde terms his arrest 'objectionable'

-
ALSO READ
12 hours after arrest, court releases Dalit intellectual Teltumbde
Bhima Koregaon: Police arrest activist Anand Teltumbde
Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde
Bhima-Koregaon case: SC refuses to quash FIR against Anand Teltumbde
Teltumbde demands probe into Bhima Koregaon violence
-
Activist Anand Teltumbde on Saturday said that his arrest by Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon was "objectionable", hence, the Pune Sessions Court's termed it illegal.
Talking to media, Teltumbde said: "I welcome the decision. But what police has done, the arrest and all the drama is objectionable."
Speaking to ANI, Teltumbde's lawyer Rohan Nahar said: "He was produced before the court and we had moved an application that his entire arrest and produced before the court is illegal. We also requested the court that contempt proceedings in the law should be initiated against the state and the IO (Investigative Officer). Upholding the arguments, the court has directed that Anand Teltumbde should be released forthwith and appropriate information should be given to the Supreme Court."
Teltumbde's lawyer Rohan Nahar, however, pointed out that the Supreme Court had given him protection from arrest till February 11.
Teltumbde, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management, was arrested at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Saturday. He was kept at Ville Parle police station in Mumbai.
Labelling the arrest as illegal, a Pune Sessions Court today ordered the release of Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.
"As per the Supreme Court order, activist Teltumbde has interim protection till February 11. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority which includes sessions court, High court and Supreme Court for bail/pre-arrest bail," the Pune Sessions Court observed.
The Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist.
Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.
On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU