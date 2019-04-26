S Korea to seek alternate sources of oil imports

said on Friday that it will seek alternate sources of imports in order to minimize the impact of sanctions imposed by the on Iran, reported News Agency.

The move comes after US announced recently that no fresh sanctions waiver will be issued for Iranian imports to South Korea, China, and five other countries.

The waivers are set to come to an end on May 2.

Earlier this week, South Korean officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs, Yun Kang-hyeon, visited for talks on the issue.

It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday said that it is adequately prepared to deal with the impact of the US decision.

"Government has noted the announcement by the to discontinue the Significant Reduction Exemption to all purchasers of from We are adequately prepared to deal with the impact of this decision," said (MEA)

In November last year, the US had issued 180-day waivers to eight countries - including - to give them more time to find alternative sources of oil.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)