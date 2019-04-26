The (BRI) is not an exclusive club, said Chinese on Friday, adding that the project would not solely serve the Chinese interest, but benefit "all of its participants."

"The belt and road is not an exclusive club. It aims to enhance the connectivity and practical cooperation (of the participating countries)... delivering a win-win outcome and common development," Morning Post quoted Xi as saying in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of Second Belt and Road Forum for (BRFIC) in on Friday.

In his speech, Xi also stressed on green growth, besides unveiling a series of projects on financing, technology transfer, poverty reduction, and other areas.

The address was made in the presence of 37 heads of state or government, including Russian Vladimir Putin, Italian Giuseppe Conte, and

The Belt and Road Forum was boycotted by for the second consecutive time.

The three-day forum will provide a platform to the countries participating in (BRI) for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity, policy synergy, socio-economic development and trade, and commerce.

The BRI is a development strategy adopted by the involving infrastructure development and investments in countries of Europe, Asia, and Arica.

