Belt and Road Initiative not an exclusive club, says Chinese President Xi Jinping

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is not an exclusive club, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, adding that the project would not solely serve the Chinese interest, but benefit "all of its participants."
"The belt and road is not an exclusive club. It aims to enhance the connectivity and practical cooperation (of the participating countries)... delivering a win-win outcome and common development," South China Morning Post quoted Xi as saying in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRFIC) in Beijing on Friday.
In his speech, Xi also stressed on green growth, besides unveiling a series of projects on financing, technology transfer, poverty reduction, and other areas.
The address was made in the presence of 37 heads of state or government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Belt and Road Forum was boycotted by India for the second consecutive time.
The three-day forum will provide a platform to the countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity, policy synergy, socio-economic development and trade, and commerce.
The BRI is a development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructure development and investments in countries of Europe, Asia, and Arica.
