Trump slams Democratic candidates running for 2020 Presidential elections

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) resorted to criticising a hand full of Democratic candidates who have announced their intent to run for the 2020 Presidential elections.
He referred to former Vice President and 2020 Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" while dismissing former State Representative Beto O'Rourke's candidacy as a "fluke," during his appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News.
Multiple Democrats have announced their intent to run for the upcoming Presidential elections, presenting the most diverse pool of candidates to seek a nomination from the party. Former Vice President Biden and senior Democratic leader Bernie Sanders are being projected as tough competition for Trump by most US media outlets.
Hannity asked Trump to respond to the names of a few Democratic candidates with a couple of words that came to his mind during his segment.
Speaking of Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, Trump told Hannity that "she's got a little bit of a nasty wit, but that might be it."
Trump also spoke of Sanders, opining that while the Democratic leader has "a lot of energy," it is all "misguided."
"But he's got misguided energy, and he's done very poorly in terms of the Senate," Trump said, according to The Hill.
Hannity also asked Trump to comment on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to which Trump said: "And Mayor Pete is not going to make it...I'm rooting for him, but he's not going to make it."
The US President has time and again expressed confidence in his abilities to defeat any candidate that the Democrats eventually nominate for the 2020 Presidential elections.
Trump came into power following the 2016 Presidential elections, defeating former Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
