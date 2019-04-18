JUST IN
6.1 magnitude quake jolts Taiwan

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Taiwan on Thursday noon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit a depth of 10 kilometres and took place at 5:05 a.m. (UTC time).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 13 kilometres northeast of Hualian City on the east coast of Taiwan, the USGS said.

The state media reported that there were no immediate casualties or damage. No tsunami warning has been issued.

