6.1 magnitude quake jolts Taiwan

An measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted on Thursday noon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit a depth of 10 kilometres and took place at 5:05 a.m. (UTC time).

The epicentre of the was located 13 kilometres northeast of on the east coast of Taiwan, the USGS said.

The reported that there were no immediate casualties or damage. No tsunami warning has been issued.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)