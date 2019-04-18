Rohingyas hold hunger strike at Saudi detention centre

Around 650 Rohingya refugees held in a Saudi centre on Wednesday went on to protest against their indefinite in the Gulf country for the third time in recent months.

The refugees, held inside Shumaisi centre in since 2012 for not having valid documentation, initiated the on Saturday, Ro Nay San Lwin, for the told

As the continued across 10 rooms at the detention camp, at least seven members were immediately rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after their health deteriorated, the activist added.

"The immigration police are harassing them, saying if you carry on this hunger strike, we will not even give you water," Lwin was quoted as saying.

After seeing a video footage of the ongoing strike that was posted by Lwin on Twitter, of the (ERC), Ambia Perveen, told that the police have snatched away blankets, pillows, shirts and other necessary belongings of the detainees.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)