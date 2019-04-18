Rohingyas hold hunger strike at Saudi detention centre

-
Around 650 Rohingya refugees held in a Saudi detention centre on Wednesday went on hunger strike to protest against their indefinite detention in the Gulf country for the third time in recent months.
The refugees, held inside Shumaisi detention centre in Jeddah since 2012 for not having valid documentation, initiated the hunger strike on Saturday, Ro Nay San Lwin, campaign coordinator for the Free Rohingya Coalition told Al Jazeera.
As the hunger strike continued across 10 rooms at the detention camp, at least seven members were immediately rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after their health deteriorated, the activist added.
"The immigration police are harassing them, saying if you carry on this hunger strike, we will not even give you water," Lwin was quoted as saying.
After seeing a video footage of the ongoing strike that was posted by Lwin on Twitter, Vice chairman of the NGO European Rohingya Council (ERC), Ambia Perveen, told Al Jazeera that the police have snatched away blankets, pillows, shirts and other necessary belongings of the detainees.
