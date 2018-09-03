6 dead in Somalia car bombing

At least six people died while 15 others were left injured in a car bombing incident in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu on Sunday.
The spokesperson for Mogadishu, Salah Hassan Omar said that the local government offices were the target of the bombing, CNN reported.
Col. Aden Dahir of the Somalia military said that at least three soldiers, who attempted to stop the vehicle, were among the deceased.
The attack occurred at around 9 AM local time. Terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack through Andalus Radio, its media channel.
The explosion wrecked a government building, while a mosque and several other buildings in the proximity were also damaged.
"We heard a huge explosion as the students were in their morning class. The whole area was devastated by the car bomb," said Abdisalam Hassan Abdi, a teacher at a nearby madrassa who was injured in the blast.
