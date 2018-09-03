6 dead in Somalia car bombing

At least six people died while 15 others were left injured in a in Somalia's capital, on Sunday.

The for Mogadishu, said that the local government offices were the target of the bombing, reported.

Col. of the military said that at least three soldiers, who attempted to stop the vehicle, were among the deceased.

The attack occurred at around 9 AM local time. Terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack through Andalus Radio, its

The explosion wrecked a government building, while a mosque and several other buildings in the proximity were also damaged.

"We heard a huge explosion as the students were in their morning class. The whole area was devastated by the car bomb," said Abdisalam Hassan Abdi, a at a nearby madrassa who was injured in the blast.

