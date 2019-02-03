7 killed as bus overturns in Russia

Seven people, including four children, lost their lives while 20 people were injured after a bus carrying a dance team overturned here on Sunday.

47 passengers, all part of the team, were on board the vehicle at the time of the mishap, according to Sputnik. Out of them, 33 were reportedly children.

The death toll has been confirmed by the Russian Emergency Services, adding that 24 children and one adult were admitted to a hospital following the tragedy. Furthermore, Russian ordered authorities to provide complete medical assistance to the victims.

The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, as investigations are underway.

