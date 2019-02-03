JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Patna University to get central university status, if Congress voted to power: Rahul
Business Standard

7 killed as bus overturns in Russia

ANI  |  Asia 

Seven people, including four children, lost their lives while 20 people were injured after a bus carrying a Smolensk dance team overturned here on Sunday.

47 passengers, all part of the team, were on board the vehicle at the time of the mishap, according to Sputnik. Out of them, 33 were reportedly children.

The death toll has been confirmed by the Russian Emergency Services, adding that 24 children and one adult were admitted to a hospital following the tragedy. Furthermore, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered authorities to provide complete medical assistance to the victims.

The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, as investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 18:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements