Venezuela's coup 'made in Washington': Cuba

has accused the of plotting a 'coup' in against Nicolas Maduro, calling for mobilisation to "stop the imperialist intervention in Latin America".

"The # US gov., The true mastermind behind the coup d'etat vs. # Venezuela, is threatening to launch a military aggression against that sister nation. It is putting pressure on to become its accomplice. Let's all mobilize to stop the imperialist intervention in #LatinAmerica," Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's tweeted on Saturday (local time) in Spanish.

Cuba's support for Maduro comes amid a raging political turmoil in Venezuela, with parts of the nation seeing fresh protests on Saturday in support of both Juan Guaido, and Maduro.

Guaido had, on January 23, proclaimed himself as the new President of Venezuela, dismissing Maduro's leadership amidst cheering protesters. The self-proclaimed President's bid was immediately supported by the USA, who recognised him as the of the South American nation and rallied for other countries to support Guaido.

Maduro has slammed the for its intervention in the sovereign affairs of - a charge which has been echoed by countries like China, Cuba, and amongst other countries.

Meanwhile, USA's National Security Advisor, called for to support Guaido as the "legitimate President of Venezuela," in a tweet on Saturday.

He also announced that USA had started "mobilising and transporting humanitarian aid" to

"Answering the call of President Guaido, the U.S. is mobilizing & transporting humanitarian aid for the people of # I applaud the hard work of USAID, the State Department and their partners in preparing critical supplies to move forward this weekend," Bolton tweeted.

Countries like Spain, Australia, UK and others have asserted pressure on Maduro to hold snap elections, outlining that they would recognise Guaido as President if no new elections are held in the coming days.

