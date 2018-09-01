Drug smugglers arrested in Jammu, 1.8 kg heroin seized

The (DRI), Ludhiana Zonal Unit, has busted a gang of narcotic drugs' smugglers and seized a consignment of being sneaked into

On the basis of credible intelligence inputs, the DRI officials intercepted a car at near in district on August 30 and recovered around 1.8 kg of worth Rs 9 crores. Preliminary investigation suggested that the seized was sourced from across the border.

The narcotic material and the car have been seized and two Kashmir-based smugglers have been arrested under the provisions of (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985.

The DRI is the prime intelligence and investigative agency under (CBIC), which looks after the matters related to cross-border smuggling activities including narcotic drugs, wildlife & wildlife products, fake Indian currency notes, gold, antiquities etc.

