Drug smugglers arrested in Jammu, 1.8 kg heroin seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ludhiana Zonal Unit, has busted a gang of narcotic drugs' smugglers and seized a consignment of heroin being sneaked into Kashmir.
On the basis of credible intelligence inputs, the DRI officials intercepted a car at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota in Jammu district on August 30 and recovered around 1.8 kg of heroin worth Rs 9 crores. Preliminary investigation suggested that the seized heroin was sourced from across the border.
The narcotic material and the car have been seized and two Kashmir-based smugglers have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985.
The DRI is the prime intelligence and investigative agency under Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance which looks after the matters related to cross-border smuggling activities including narcotic drugs, wildlife & wildlife products, fake Indian currency notes, gold, antiquities etc.
