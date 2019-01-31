70 countries to participate in Petrotech from Feb 10-12

More than 86 eminent speakers and 7,000 delegates from 70 countries will participate in Petrotech 2019, the Conference & Exhibition being held here from February 10.

The three-day mega event will showcase recent market and investor-friendly developments. The participants will include technologists, scientists, planners, policy makers, management experts, entrepreneurs, service providers and vendors.

Along with the conference, the event will have a concurrent exhibition spread over 20,000 square metres at Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The event will focus on development in technologies for exploration and production, process control, refining and pipeline and services, systems, products, oil field hardware, software, analytical instruments, renewables, research and development, HSE (health, safety and environment), training and publications of technical literature.

