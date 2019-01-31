SpiceJet to launch 8 new domestic flights, frequencies

Low-cost on Thursday announced the launch of eight new direct flights and frequencies on domestic routes from March 1.

It is the first Indian carrier to introduce direct flights on the Kochi-Tirupati route.

The will also introduce a new direct flight on the Vijayawada-Tirupati route.

will enhance frequencies on the Kochi-Chennai (3rd frequency) and Vijayawada-Bengaluru (4th frequency) routes.

