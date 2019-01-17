Eight people were killed on Thursday after a car bomb exploded outside a police academy in Columbia's capital city

The incident occurred outside the Santander police academy, with the blast shattering windows and damaging buildings, Russia Today reported.

The country's confirmed that at least eight were killed and 10 others sustained

Following the incident, Colombian cut short his trip to Western Colombia, returning to to supervise police activity. He also termed the attack as a "miserable terrorist act," while also vowing to "determine the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice".

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. has often been the hotbed of conflict between leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartel.

After peace talks with Duque were stalled in September, last year, the left-wing has often targeted police officers in the capital city.

The group failed on agree on Duque's demands, which included freeing over a dozen hostages, including six Colombian soldiers.

