Afghanistan: 8 killed in mine collapse

Eight persons were killed and two were injured after a mine collapsed here on Thursday.

Tolo News quoted Raghistan District Governor Ghulamullah Sayed as saying that Badakhshan mine collapsed when the workers were searching for gold.

This is the second incident since the beginning of 2019. On January 4, 40 people lost their lives following a gold mine collapsed in the same region.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 18:50 IST

