800 terrorists killed in last five years in J-K: MoS for Defence Naik

A total of 800 terrorists were eliminated by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during 2014-18, the Central government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The security forces are combating the terrorist activities both along the LoC by eliminating the infiltration bids and in the hinterland by carrying out counterterrorist operations and responding to terrorist initiated incidents," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in reply to the question of BJP MP Nitesh Ganga Deb.

Giving details of the number of terrorists eliminated in different years, the minister said that 104 terrorists were killed in 2014, 97 in 2015, 140 in 2016, 210 in 2017, and 249 in 2018.

"Sustained synergised operations conducted by security forces have resulted in the elimination of a large number of terrorists," he said.

This year too, in the first six months, security forces have eliminated more than 100 terrorists in the hinterland.

