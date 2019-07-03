IMD: Southwest monsoon likely to reach Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, UP soon

The southwest monsoon rains are likely to advance across different parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 22degN/Long. 60degE, Lat. 22degN/Long. 65degE, Dwarka, Deesa, Udaipur, Kota, Gwalior, Shahjahanpur, Najibabad, Mandi and Lat. 33degN/Long. 79degE" IMD tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Odisha are also likely to receive heavy downpour today, the weather department said.

"In association with its likely west-northwestward movement, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 48 hours," IMD said in another tweet.

The well-marked low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Jharkhand and Odisha now lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height, IMD added.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, and Coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rains are likely to lash a few parched regions across the states including Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat region, Kerala, Marathawada, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Telangana, IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)