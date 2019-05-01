A fortnight to go for 'The Big Bang Theory' finale

'The Big Bang Theory' which is TV's longest-running has finished shooting for the 279th and finale episode of the 12th season on Tuesday.

The closing episode which is set to air on May 16 is disintegrated in two parts. The first half was also screened on Tuesday while the latter 22 minutes got a live performance on soundstage 25 at Studios in Burbank, California, reported Weekly.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny in the show, joined the audience as they clapped. Galecki in some scenes with Cuoco seemed to be hiding his tears.

"This is a dream come true for all of us," Galecki said with a heavy heart.

"You've been the best fans for 12 years. You are a part of a family, and we love you very much," Galecki added.

He added as he called on Cuaco to join him, " will live on in our hearts forever. It's so sweet and simple, and it's so true."

Kaley shared a monochrome group picture with the team as they wrapped up the shoot for the series.

"Final group scene. That's a wrap," she captioned the image.

Melissa also shared an adorable picture with and and captioned, "You know you work with wonderful and extremely thoughtful people when they celebrate your June birthday along with today's birthdays."

She added, "Because you won't be together when it comes around this summer."

Kunal Nayyar's emotional post on will leave all the fans nostalgic as the show is nearing to its end.

"Thank you. Thank you for your words. Thank you for your encouragement. Thank you for tuning in the night in and night out. Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel. Thank you too, for the not so nice times. Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down."

"Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, and Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans... One last time."

The post ended with, "In love and gratitude, -Kunal."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)