'The Big Bang Theory' cast in tears as they sit for final script read

TV's longest-running "The Theory" is near to its end as the cast had their last table read on Wednesday.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny in the show, shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen crying as the series is inching towards an end.

"Post table read for theory finale episode," she captioned the picture.

A few moments later, she shared another picture with an image of the script and kept used tissues on it, indicating that the has been wiping off her tears.

She wrote, "Prepare yourselves ... for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words. Our whole universe".

reported that the final episode of the is going to be filmed a little differently than other typical episodes.

John Galecki, who is known for playing in the series, also posted a picture from the table read, and wrote "This morning was not an easy one. The final table reading for theory So very sad. So very grateful."

Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, also shared images from the table read.

Meanwhile, also shared an adorable picture on her story and wrote, "Nostalgic Day'.

'The Big Bang Theory' airs on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on The one-hour finale will premiere on May 16.

Created by and Bill Prady, the show premiered on on September 24, 2007. In March 2017, the series was renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its total to twelve.

The show originally centred on the lives of socially awkward physicists and Sheldon Cooper, who take a wild turn when the beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door.

The series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and It has earned nominations and 10 wins during its run.

