'GoT' Episode 3: The night was too dark? Cinematographer doesn't agree

The latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' which aired on Monday, finally featured the long-anticipated battle between dead and living. While it was all that the fans were waiting for, a lot of them pointed out that the episode was too dark and that they couldn't see a lot of what was happening. Indeed, the night was too dark and full of terror.

Shortly after the episode titled 'The Long Night' aired on HBO, the fans flooded the as they gushed over what all took place during the 82-minutes-long episode. However, many were quick to point out that the screen was too dark.

While the extreme darkness seemed like most fans' main concern, the cinematographer behind the episode does not think there was an issue with the visuals.

During an interaction with Wired magazine, the Fabian Wagner, the cinematographer of the episode said, "A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don't know how to tune their TVs properly."

Stating that the show is not meant to be watched on small screens like that of an because it ruins the experience, Wagner said, "A lot of people also, unfortunately, watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway. is a cinematic show and therefore you have to watch it like you're at a cinema: in a darkened room."

He also stated that if people watch a night scene in a brightly-lit room, then that won't help them see the image properly.

Wagner also stated that it was showrunners' decision to make the episode dark in order to make it truly impactful.

"The showrunners decided that this had to be a dark episode. We'd seen so many battle scenes over the years--to make it truly impactful and to care for the characters, you have to find a unique way of portraying the story," he asserted.

The cinematographer also said in a series like 'Game of Thrones', which is so emotionally engaging, it is not always necessary to see exactly what is going on, to him, it is more about the emotional impact.

The next episode will air on May 7 and will be an hour and 18 minutes long.

The teaser of Episode 4 was released following the airing of Episode 3 on Monday. After the war against the Night King, the short video teased another impending battle between and Jon Snow's forces and

