Bharat song 'Chashni' out: Salman, Katrina share sweet chemistry

The makers of the film 'Bharat' released the film's first romantic song titled 'Chashni' and it is all about and Katrina Kaif's effortless chemistry.

The video of the song features Khan and Kaif romancing at various exotic locations.

The song is crooned by Abhijeet Srivastava and is composed by and

Dressed in traditional attires, the two characters from the film look irrevocably in love with each other.

Salman and Katrina posted the link of 'Chashni' on their and handles.

Earlier this week, Khan shared the first song 'Slow Motion' from the film. The song is an item number featuring alongside Khan.

The film is being helmed by and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and

is playing the female protagonist in the film which also features Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, and in pivotal roles. is essaying the role of Salman's father.

Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.The film is set for a June 5 release on Eid.

