AAI signs agreement with NTrustInfotech - Anarock Consortium for asset rationalisation

(AAI) signed an agreement with for asset rationalization, administration and related services on a pan- basis through cutting edge Administration Technology.

The agreement, signed on Thursday, is for a period of three years.

Speaking on the occasion, S Suresh, Member (Finance), said, "This pact will help in rationalizing its assets thus by making use of the best potential of land and properties and making asset documentation a robust and real-time process."

Anil Gupta, (Land Management and Business Development), said that this will help AAI, which is managing 129 airports all across the country, in identifying the best potential of land asset which in turn will improve its revenue stream.

"This will also result in bringing transparency, better management control and monitoring of costs for AAI," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)