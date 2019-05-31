AAI signs agreement with NTrustInfotech - Anarock Consortium for asset rationalisation

-
Airports Authority of India (AAI) signed an agreement with NTrustInfotech - Anarock Consortium for asset rationalization, lease administration and related services on a pan-India basis through cutting edge Lease Administration Technology.
The agreement, signed on Thursday, is for a period of three years.
Speaking on the occasion, S Suresh, Member (Finance), AAI said, "This pact will help AAI in rationalizing its assets thus by making use of the best potential of land and properties and making asset documentation a robust and real-time process."
Anil Gupta, Executive Director (Land Management and Business Development), AAI said that this will help AAI, which is managing 129 airports all across the country, in identifying the best potential of land asset which in turn will improve its revenue stream.
"This will also result in bringing transparency, better management control and monitoring of costs for AAI," he said.
