Cabinet approves scheme to control foot and mouth disease

The chaired by on Friday approved a scheme to control the foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis, two which are common amongst the livestock.

"The Cabinet today approved an ambitious scheme with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore to fully control these amongst the livestock in the five years and subsequently eradicate these diseases," Union Information and said while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The scheme envisages coverage to 30 crore bovines, 20 crore sheep or goat, and 10 million pigs.

According to a government statement, the programme so far has been implemented on a cost-sharing basis between the Central and State governments. Now, the has decided to bear the entire cost of the programme.

The in its first meeting also approved three other welfare schemes, namely, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana, a pension scheme for traders, while PM Kisan Scheme has been extended to all eligible farm families irrespective of the size of their land holdings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)