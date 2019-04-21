AAP-Congress alliance: AAP accuses Congress of 'backtracking'

The Party (AAP) on Sunday blamed the for unsuccessful alliance talks between the two parties, saying they tried hard but the 'backtracked'.

"We tried very hard to forge an alliance with the We were ready to accept their every demand for and Punjab, but still, they backtracked. We cannot do anything more, the talks of alliance with Congress are over. We know, this will help BJP, but we simply don't have any choice left," said at a press conference here.

Rai also said is trying to divide the votes of the opposition, which will help the However, he expressed hope that the voters of will not pay any heed to and hand over a complete washout to the party like it did in 2015 assembly elections.

"By dividing votes of the opposition, like in and other states too, wants to benefit Despite our best intentions, Congress has gone back to its old ways and seeking to snatch some votes from us in But, the voters have now realized their tricks and will ensure their total wipeout from Delhi," Rai said.

A day earlier, deputy chief minister and Manish Sisodia, signaled that the Congress' stance on seat-sharing was making the situation 'hopeless.'

Congress PC Chacko also had said that the alliance talks weren't fruitful between the two parties.

After failing to convince the Congress to enter into an alliance, will fight in Delhi on its own. However, it has entered into a coalition with (JJP) for elections in

Both Delhi and will see voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

