Had warned Pak of consequences if pilot not returned: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman shifted out of Srinagar
Had warned Pak of consequences if pilot not returned: PM
Statues of Modi, IAF pilot in Kolkata puja stirs row
Wing Cdr Varthaman won't return to his Srinagar unit
Amid security concerns, IAF transfers Wing Commander Abhinandan from Srinagar
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he had warned Pakistan of consequences if Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was not returned to India safe and sound.
"When Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan, it was told that if anything happens to our pilot then we will not leave you," he said, addressing a rally here.
The Prime Minister also hit out at Congress for questioning the government over the casualty figure in the February 26 air strikes at a terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot.
"Congress repeatedly asked for proof about the air strikes in Balakot. It seems that they do not trust our security forces," Modi said.
The Prime Minister asserted that his government is continuously working in the direction of combating terrorism in the country.
"After the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack, then UPA government paid homage to those killed but after becoming the Prime Minister I decided at that very moment that either my chair will remain or terrorists will remain alive," he said.
He also slammed Congress for not taking any action against its leader Sandeep Dikshit for calling Army Chief Bipin Rawar "sadak ka gunda (goon on the street)".
Modi urged people in his home state to cast their ballot in favour of BJP and return it power at the Centre.
Polling for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat along with by-elections to four Assembly seats will be held on April 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU