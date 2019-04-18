'AAP backtracked on alliance, Cong will fight on all seats in Delhi'

PC said the Party (AAP) backtracked on the issue of forging an alliance with after a final understanding over the seat sharing in was reached between both the parties.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, asserted that the is ready to fight on all the seven seats in Delhi, adding that the party will announce its candidates by tomorrow.

"I had a discussion with and we decided on a 3: 4 formula. That was finally decided but then was discussing some other states," said

"I had always said the situation in one state is different than that in another state and whether there will be an alliance in other states or not we are ready for an alliance in finally agreed and we came to an understanding but today morning AAP is going back (on its words). I don't know the reason. AAP has to explain it to the people of Delhi," he mentioned.

Chacko added, "They are saying since the last two weeks that they are ready for an alliance with the Congress but when we are ready they are going back. Full stop or comma is from their side."

He also said that Congress was in favour of an alliance with AAP.

"We are for alliance and our has said very openly yesterday that in Delhi, Congress wants an alliance with AAP. Our party policy all over is to fight BJP and join hands with other like-minded parties. In Delhi, despite all our reservations with AAP, we wanted to join hands to defeat BJP," said Chacko.

On Monday, Gandhi had said while the doors of his party are open for the AAP, time is "running out."

Elections in will be held in the sixth phase on May 12 for all 7 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

