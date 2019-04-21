If UP can make you PM, it can remove you also: BSP warns Modi

(BSP) on Sunday accused of breaching the trust of the people of Uttar Pradesh, asserting that people of the state will remove him from the post of after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In a press note released today, BSP said, " is roaming around the country proclaiming that UP has made him the PM. This claim is hundred per cent correct but now people are asking as to why after becoming the Prime Minister he backed out of his promises and committed a breach of trust. If people of can make him the Prime Minister they can also remove it from that post and we can see complete preparations for the same in these Lok Sabha elections."

BSP also alleged that the Prime Minister had declared his cast as backward for "political and electoral self-interests."

Earlier on Friday, BSP had said that founder was the only "real" backward in the country and not a 'fake OBC' leader like Prime Minister Modi.

This came after the Prime Minister, while addressing a rally, had said that had hurt his "backward cast" by stating that all thieves have the surname 'Modi'.

Modi had said, " and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. and its allies did not leave any shortcomings in abusing my backward caste and this time they have crossed all limits and abused the entire backward society.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)