Aaron Carter claims Michael Jackson did one "inappropriate" thing

American is opening up about his complicated past with late

will appear alongside his mother Jane in the upcoming season of 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition', where he will be speaking up about the late of Pop following the controversial documentary 'Leaving Neverland', reported People.

In a newly released clip of the star for his upcoming appearance, talked about an alleged experience with Jackson. While his comments are very brief and include very little explanation in the video, the claimed that Jackson was once "a little bit inappropriate."

"Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy. He never did anything that was inappropriate," he said in People's interview footage from the WE tv series.

"Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate," he claimed without giving out any further details.

Aaron will also open up about his rocky relationship with his older brother Nick The brothers publicly feuded after Aaron's DUI arrest in 2017, when he lashed out on after he felt his elder brother wasn't supportive after the incident.

Jackson and the first met in a recording studio in 2001, when Aaron was 14. The 13-time winner wanted Aaron to participate in his charity song 'What More Can I Give?' and he did, and by September of that year, he had gotten so close to Jackson that Aaron even performed 'I Want Candy' at celebration at

Over the years, Aaron has slammed rumours that Jackson sexually abused him when he was younger, telling People in 2004, "Michael and I have been friends for three years. Nothing happened between me and Michael. We didn't sleep in the same room, we didn't share a bed. We have a normal friendship. There's nothing sexual to it."

Following the release of 'Leaving Neverland', in which and accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children, Aaron criticised the men in an interview with and was disappointed that his name was brought into the public conversation.

During the March interview, Aaron said the men were "stomping on an icon and a legend's grave" by coming forward with their accusations against the late singer and questioned why they had not spoken up about their allegations when the late star was alive. He noted his own personal experience with Jackson was "gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing."

A month later, he told that he had been "a little aggressive" when he spoke about the allegations and acknowledged he doesn't know what happened for other people because he was not there.

"I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I'm going to be talking about that in the future," he said without giving out any other details on the experience.

At that time, the singer explained that he was working on a book about his life and thought it was appropriate to include his experience with Jackson, noting that his own family knows about the experience.

Meanwhile, Jackson's family and estate have continually denied the allegations against the late singer. They denounced the documentary and filed a lawsuit against for airing the film.

