Plastic water bottles featured in GoT series finale

After polluting lands, rivers, coasts, beaches, and oceans, in the real world, plastic has found its way to the world of

Weeks after some hawk-eyed 'GoT' fans pointed out a forgotten coffee cup in one of the scenes of Episode 3 of the finale season, a couple of plastic water bottles were spotted in the concluding episode titled 'The Iron Throne' which aired this Sunday.

The bottle appears at roughly 46:19-minute mark the first time and then again a few minutes later, behind Samwell Tarly's foot.

That's not all, another water bottle can be seen tucked behind Ser Davos'

These bottles feature in the very scene where a group of lords and ladies of the seven kingdoms are trying to take some significant decisions about the future of Westeros.

And it makes sense that they wanted to keep themselves hydrated during the strenuous process.

is the most scrutinized show on television, with dedicated fans who find these little mistakes in the episodes and voice their disapproval over them. The same happened to this.

Shortly after the episode was aired on HBO, eagle-eyed fans flooded the expressing their disappointment.

"first a cup now a water bottle? Cmon I was already disappointed y'all didn't have to make it worse," wrote a fan," a fan wrote.

"The water bottle for f*****g reals they shot/ edited this show with their eyes shut. One eye on the coin jar, the other on their foot out the door," another tweeted.

Calling the season Lazy, another user wrote, "The last season of was lazy. All the way down to the cup and water bottle being visibly. #GOT #GameofThronesFinale."

"Jon snow sent to the wall. Danerys becomes the bad guy. Varys gets killed for nothing. Cersei and Jamie get an easy death. The coffee cup and water bottle found in scenes. Season was an entire mockery of what they had built. That's what happens when you switch writers .. SMH," another user wrote.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the makers of 'GoT' failed to impress the fans with the finale season which concluded on Sunday.

A couple of days back, disappointed 'GoT' fans started a petition on change.org, asking the makers to remake the eight season of the series "with competent writers". The petition has already hit 1.2 million signatures.

" and have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense," the petition reads.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)