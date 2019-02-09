Michael Jackson's estate assails HBO plans for documentary

Michael Jackson's estate is calling HBO's decision to air a documentary that includes allegations from two men that the superstar molested them "disgraceful" and is urging the to further investigate their backgrounds.

The 10-page letter released Friday offers a meeting with executives to try to discredit the stories of the two men featured in the documentary "Leaving Neverland," and

The estate contends the men are lying and court filings and story inconsistencies prove that.

The first installment of the four-hour documentary will first air on on March 3, with the second half airing the following night.

Robson testified in Jackson's defense at a 2005 molestation trial that ended with the singer's acquittal.

An email seeking comment from was not immediately returned.

