Sunanda Pushkar case: Court asks police to handover documents to Tharoor

Fixing December 1 as the next date of hearing in death case, Delhi's on Saturday directed Police to hand over certain documents to and Pushkar's husband

for the had informed the court that some files, relating to Pushkar's death, were in a hard disk, which Tharoor didn't have an access to.

The Police had earlier handed over the copies of documents, including electronic evidence, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him in the court.

was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

The court, in June this year, summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

He was charged under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was, however, not arrested in the case and dismissed the charge sheet terming it "preposterous".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)