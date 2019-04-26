Abia Warriors coach resigns amid club's poor NPFL run

-
ALSO READ
Former United star Scholes charged with betting offences
More clubs pile pressure on officials over Leeds spying
Barcelona register wins over Manchester United while Ajax draws with Juventus
Dele Alli pens 6-year contract extension with Tottenham
Salah shines to earn Liverpool 2-0 win over Wolves
-
Abia Warriors head coach Henry Makinwa has decided to step down from his position amid the club's poor run in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).
Makinwa said he tried his best as a coach, but there are many reasons which made him opt to quit.
"I have sent my resignation letter to the management of the club and I have stated the reason why I had to go at this point in time," Goal.com quoted Makinwa, as saying.
"I tried my best as a coach but there are so many reasons which made me consider the option of leaving that I do not want to disclose this just yet. I will say I enjoyed most of the part of my stay in Umuahia because it is my desire to train players and watch them grow to stardom," he added.
Makinwa replaced Mose Adenrele as Warriors' head coach about two days before the start of the season, but Warriors have been struggling since the beginning of the season.
Warriors are presently on the 11th position in the NPFL with just 18 points from 16 games.
Makinwa disclosed that he turned in his resignation letter on Thursday and also shown his discomfort with the terrain.
"I tried everything to make it work but I am not comfortable with the terrain and I believe it was the best time to go. I will still have a review of my whole affairs with Abia Warriors but for now, I can hardly see anything that I have done wrong," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU