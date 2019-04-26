ISSF World Cup: Divyansh bags gold medal

Divyansh Singh Parmar, on Friday, clinched a silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle and 2020 Olympic quota place to boot at the ongoing (ISSF) Rifle/ Pistol in Beijing,

Divyansh was just 0.4 behind in the end calculations which handed China's a gold medal with a score of 249.4.

Russia's scored 227.5 and won Bronze.

has already secured its maximum two quotas in the event, thereby the two available quotas went to Indian and

Divyansh, who was competing on day four of competitions, also won gold in the Mixed Team event on Thursday.

have now won a total of four Tokyo Olympic quota places in Shooting through and in the Women's 10m Air Rifle, Saurabh Chaudhary in the Men's 10m Air Pistol and now with Divyansh's effort getting them their first in the Men's 10m Air Rifle.

In the other event of the day, the Men's 25m Rapid Fire competition, Adarsh Singh was the best Indian performer finishing on the tenth position with a score of 583 in qualifying.

China's world number one, Lin Junmin, won gold in the event with a final round score of 35 while Germany's won silver with 31 and France's won bronze with 27 points.

