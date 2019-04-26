JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Increased frequency of catastrophic events may stimulate collapse in marine creatures, says study
Business Standard

AIFF appoints Doru Isac as technical director

ANI  |  Football 

Romanian Doru Isac has replaced Savio Medeira as the new technical director of the Indian football team.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee was handed over the responsibility to take the final call on the appointment of a technical director for the Indian football team. Doru Isac was selected from the list of the candidates, Goal.com reported.

Savio Medeira was serving as the technical director since Scott O'Donnell resigned from the post.

Interestingly, Scott had applied for the post once again, however, he was rejected.

As the AIFF has taken the call on the appointment of a technical director, they will now have to shortlist and finalise the head coach for the national team.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU