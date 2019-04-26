Oman will make an impact in ODI cricket: Coach Duleep Mendis

expressed happiness over his team attaining ODI status, saying he cannot ask for more and is certain that will make an impact in the ODI in coming years.

"I think it is something huge. I think you can't ask anything more than this. With all the hard work the boys have gone through the last 5-6 years, they have climbed up the ladder and to get ODI status in Namibia, I think it is the biggest achievement. It is the pinnacle that we have reached now," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mendis as saying.

"One thing I can tell you, in the ODIs in the next three years, we will certainly make an impact," he added.

Mendis also said the credit should not only be given to players, but also to the board for their support.

"The build-up and the hard work that the boys did over the years, I think we should give the credit not only to the boys but to the board as well. Oman Cricket board, which is headed by Mr and the board of directors, we should thank all of them for all the backing and support that they have given us," he said.

Oman won all the four matches in the ongoing 2. They will face today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)