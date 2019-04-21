Abid Ali expresses his desire to meet and hug Sachin Tendulkar

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Abid seeks World Cup advice from Tendulkar
Arjun should find reason to wake up every morning and chase his dreams: Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar's 100MB launches Live sports quiz
Indian bowling attack competitive in all conditions:Tendulkar
JetSynthesys launches VR cricket game Sachin Saga
-
Pakistan batsman Abid Ali has revealed his desire to meet the former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and get some batting advice from the legendary cricketer.
"It will be the best day in my life when I meet him [Tendulkar] because he was one of the best batsmen," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Ali, as saying.
"Definitely, I would like to hug him and I am sure that just like all great players meet youngsters I am sure that he will not turn me down. I am sure that if I want to get any information on cricket from Sachin, he will give a positive reply," he added.
Ali confessed that he has been a huge fan of Tendulkar's batting style and followed Tendulkar's technique from day one of his career. Also, Ali compared Tendulkar to Pakistan greats, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf.
"Actually I have followed Sachin's technique from day one of my career and after watching him I tried to play like him. He was a great player, just like our own Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf," he said.
"I adopt their good things and leave any bad thing. If I meet him I will try to talk to him and get some advice, mentally and technically so that it helps me improve my batting," he added.
Ali showed an astounding performance on his one-day debut against Australia last month as he played a scintillating knock of 112 runs.
Moreover, the 31-year old has found a spot in Pakistan's preliminary 15-member World Cup squad which was announced on April 18.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU