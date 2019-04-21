IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad cruise to a nine-wicket victory over KKR

-
Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 160, best opening batsmen in the season so far, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, yet again provided an astonishing start to their side.
Prithvi Raj provided KKR their first breakthrough, as he got hold of Warner and ended his 67 runs inning. But the opening partnership of 131 runs already provided the base for upcoming batsmen.
Kane Williamson then joined Bairstow and both the batsman took their side over the line and claimed a nine-wicket victory over the visitors. Interestingly, Hyderabad chased down the target in just 15 overs.
Bairstow, who was dropped once at 55 runs, scored an unbeaten 80 runs to guide his side towards the victory.
Earlier, KKR, who were sent to bat first, started on a good note with openers, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, hitting regular boundaries.
Sunil Narine smashed one six and two fours off Khaleel Ahmad's first three deliveries, however, in the very next delivery, Khaleel bowled Narine, putting a halt to their 42-run partnership.
Shubhman Gill came out to bat on one down but was sent back to the pavilion as he gave away an easy catch to Vijay Shankar off Khaleel's delivery.
Nitish Rana and skipper Dinesh Karthik also lost their wickets in quick successions.
Rinku Singh then formed a much-need 51 runs partnership with Lynn, who knocked a brilliant knock of 51 runs. Andre Russell took the field after Sandeep Sharma got hold of Singh.
Destructive Russell (15) hammered two sixes but his inning was brought to an end by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Lynn was the highest run-getter from KKR side and helped his side post a decent total of 159 runs.
KKR will now host Rajasthan Royals on April 25 while Hyderabad will now visit Chennai to face the top-positioned Chennai Super Kings on April 23.
Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Jonny Bairstow 80, David Warner 67, Prithvi Raj 1-29) defeated Kolkata Knight Rider (Chris Lynn 51, Rinku Singh 30, Khaleel Ahmed 3-33) by nine wickets.
