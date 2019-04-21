World Cup is pinnacle of one-day cricket: Mitchell Starc

fast bowler termed the ICC Men's as the 'pinnacle of one-day '

"In one-day games, the pinnacle is No matter where it is. Or who's playing. It's the pinnacle of the game in one-day cricket," ICC quoted Starc as saying.

Starc found a spot in the 15-member squad announced by the on April 15 and this will be his second appearance in

is the defending champions and prior to 2015, they played a tri-series against England and

The 29-year old is of the opinion that the tri-series offered them good practice and put them in the right frame of mind before the event.

"It was such a special six weeks. It is was probably longer than that for us last time around because we grouped for such a long time. That tri-series before was where we sort of put our foot down to prepare for the World Cup. [With regards to] the team we wanted to be and how we wanted to play," he said.

Starc showed an impeccable performance in the last edition of the quadrennial tournament and interestingly, he was the highest wicket-taker with the tally of 22 wickets.

Starc is hoping to emulate the same kind of performance in this World Cup as well.

"It's going to be a great tournament. It's that tournament where it shows how good a team is. You want to be playing your best cricket at the end. You want to make the finals for this. But you want to keep your best cricket for the end. It's a bit different than playing the same team in a few game series," he said.

Australia will start their campaign against at the Ground on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)