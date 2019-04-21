Destiny is in our own hands: KXIP coach Mike Hesson

Although faced five defeats in the ongoing season of (IPL) so far, said there was only one defeat he is 'really disappointed' about.

"We have played some good and there was probably only one game, where we were really disappointed with and that was against Royals Challengers (RCB). In that game, we were below our own standards. Apart from that, we have actually played very well," Hesson said during a post-match press conference on Saturday.

RCB, who is the bottom-placed team in this season's points table, registered their maiden victory, against on April 13.

Also, lost a match against Capitals on April 20 by five wickets. Talking about the forthcoming games, the former enunciated that the 'destiny is in our own hands'.

"The destiny is in our own hands. And you know that if you play well, you give yourself good chance of winning," Hesson said.

He also praised for his impeccable performance. "Chris is very unique in terms of the power that he has got. He was the one guy to take the game away from the opposition. Obviously, we also kept losing wickets, which made it difficult to push on," he said.

Punjab will now compete with RCB at on April 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)