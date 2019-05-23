JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Joshua D'Souza wins Mapusa Assembly by-election

YSRCP is set to rout Naidu's TDP, form govt in Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

Accept people's decision, but people had their doubts about EVMs: Sharad Pawar

ANI  |  Politics 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he accepts people's decision but added that "this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs".

"I accept people's decision but this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs. Congress had performed really well in Rajiv Gandhi's time but nobody doubted elections then. Same when Atal Bihari Vajpayee won," he told the media here.

As per the latest trends, the ruling BJP is storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank, was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements