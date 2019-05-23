Accept people's decision, but people had their doubts about EVMs: Sharad Pawar

on Thursday said that he accepts people's decision but added that "this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs".

"I accept people's decision but this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs. had performed really well in Rajiv Gandhi's time but nobody doubted elections then. Same when Atal Bihari Vajpayee won," he told the media here.

As per the latest trends, the ruling BJP is storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the

The BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by on muscular nationalism and a strident anti- plank, was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Its allies (20), JD-U (16) and (6) were also doing well in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)