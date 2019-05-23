Opposition should learn lessons from debacle: Raja

(CPI) Secretary D on Thursday said that Opposition parties must draw a lesson from the defeat in the elections as they could not provid3e a credible alternative to the BJP. .

"There are many lessons to draw from as people's mandate goes in favour of the BJP. Opposition parties, particularly secular democratic parties, could not provide a credible, viable alternative by uniting and accommodating each other in every state," D said.

He also blamed for the weak performance of Left and Communist parties in and said he should have not contested in Wayanad.

"I do not want to blame any individual or individual party. For this, we have called a meeting of the executive. In the context of Kerala, we have already made our stand clear that Mr should not have gone to Waynad. It sent a wrong message to those fighting against Left. Rahul's decision was shortsighted and it could not serve any purpose.

Citing a few examples to substantiate his claim, said DMK has registered a massive win in "Accommodative call of secular democratic parties has benefited not only DMK but it has helped other constituents to win the seats but a similar thing would not be possible in every other state and in such a situation Mr has succeeded in thrusting or imposing his own narrative on the people and hacking their minds and thinking," he said.

The CPI accused of succeeding in his attempts to divert people's attention from the real issues, including the issue of nationalism.

Expressing concern over the performance of the Left parties, he said: "I must say the performance of the Left in this elections was one of the worst. In fact, other than Tamil Nadu, we are hoping to win one seat in Left performance is very worrisome, Why is it happening? This is the something that the Left parties will have to think over. There is a need for serious introspection," he said.

"In a big country like India, people would always support the ideology of the Left and the Communist. The ideological political influence of the left is widespread but when it comes to electoral performance, Left does very bad. Now, Left has to rework on its strategies and revamp its organisations to reconnect with people. They have to start it now as we cannot wait for the next elections. We have to be very active from now onwards. Not only Left, but all secular democratic parties must also come together and work together collectively," Raja added.

As per the trends, BJP-led NDA is all set to win over 330 seats. BJP alone was leading on 296 seats, 16 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in 543-member

The party was way behind BJP leading on only 55 seats. Its ally DMK has put up a good show leading in 22 of 30 seats in The was leading in eight of nine seats the party contested in the state. The party was also doing well in where was leading on 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)