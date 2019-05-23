Hooda, son trailing; BJP looks all set for clean sweep in Haryana

Two-time Chief is trailing in parliamentary seat by a margin over 1.5 lakh votes to BJP's sitting

Chief Hooda's son and sitting from Rohtak Deepinder Singh is also trailing by over 15,000 votes to BJP's

The in has established a critical lead on all 10 seats. In 2014 seats, the BJP had won seven seats, while the two seats - Hisar and Sirsa - had gone to the kitty of Indian Lok Dal (INLD), while Congress' Deepinder had won from Rohtak seat.

As per the counting trends on the website of the (ECI) at 2.48 pm, BJP's sitting from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria was leading by over 2,66,247 votes against candidate and former

In Faridabad, BJP candidate and had a lead of over three lakh votes against candidate

In Gurugram seat, BJP's was leading over candidate by nearly 3,30,159 lakh votes.

In Hisar, Brijendra Singh of the BJP was comfortably leading against Dushyant Chautala, sitting MP and (JJP) candidate. In Karnal, BJP's was leading by over two 2.7 lakh votes against Congress' Kuldeep Sharma.

In Kurukshetra, BJP's Nayab Saini was leading against Nirmal Singh of the Congress. In Sirsa, BJP's had established a critical lead over Dr of the Congress party.

BJP's Dharamvir Singh was leading in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat by nearly four lakh votes.

