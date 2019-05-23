Delhi: Congress heavyweights Dikshit, Maken face defeat as BJP looks to sweep all 7 seats

The is leading in all the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, pushing heavyweights like and towards defeat.

As per the website, all BJP candidates have comfortable leads in all the seven seats ensuring victory for the party.

In North East Delhi, the sitting of BJP unit, Manoj Tiwari, is leading by over 2.5 lakh votes against the three-time former Earlier today, Tiwari told ANI that his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats.

Cricketer-turned-politician of BJP is leading by over 2 lakh votes in East Delhi, leaving behind Arvinder Singh Lovely of and Atishi of The poll campaign in East was marred with controversies with the Atishi accusing Gambhir of distributing defamatory pamphlets against her.

In a similar surge for the ruling party, of BJP is ahead with a margin of over 1.7 lakh against Raghav Chadha of and Vijender Singh of

In New Delhi, the incumbent MP, of BJP, is leading by more than 1,68,268 votes, beating Congress's who lost the seat to her in 2014

Chandni Chowk's four time MP, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, looks to retain the seat with a lead of over 1 lakh, ahead of Jai Prakash Agarwal of Congress.

From North West Delhi, which is a reserved constituency, singer-turned-politician Hans is leading with 3,08,501 votes against Gugan Singh of

The AAP had accused Hans of converting to Islam and called for his disqualification from contesting a reserved seat. The BJP denied the allegation and demanded an apology from AAP.

went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

BJP has not only struck gold in the capital but is also looking at a historic mandate in the 17th Lok Sabha elections with the party leading on 300 seats, way ahead of the 272 half-way mark.

