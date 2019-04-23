Acko and Rapido come together to insure customers and captains

Leading new age company, has partnered with - India's largest bike taxi booking app, to launch a trip program, which ensures everyday rides run risk-free for commuters.

This collaboration weeds out worries from the commuters' journey by providing them with an for the duration of the ride. Moreover, the is extended to captains as well.

With 3 lakh captains on board, a customer base of more than 20 lakh and running over 1,00,000 daily rides across more than 25 cities in India, is steadily expanding and aims to serve both its customers and captains better with this hassle-free

Acko makes for the perfect partner in fulfilling these aspirations and helps drive some stress off the roads, ushering in a new era for Rapido users and captains.

The comprehensive cover offered by Acko kicks at the moment a ride begins and secures the and customer against a multitude of risks. Besides death and disability where the sum insured is up to Rs 5 lakh, this cover also includes loan protection, medical expenses reimbursement and OPD treatment. Additionally, for captains, the insurance also covers child education, helmet and mobile damage.

On booking a ride, Rapido customers and captains are instantly issued an insurance policy, against which a claim can be made directly via the Rapido app. The deep tech integration of both these companies reduces the time taken to process a claim and also eliminates the tedious process that accompanies the filing of a conventional claim.

"An insured journey, certainly aids in smoothing stress lines and assures relaxed travel. It is also of great value to our captains that include part-timers, students and retired individuals. With this tie-up, Rapido intends to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience to its customers and captains when they are on the go", said Pavan G, at Rapido.

"Shared mobility is expanding rapidly in the country as it is more affordable, accessible and convenient. Through an offering for Rapido customers and captains, Acko adds to the convenience and makes it a worry-free ride", said Varun Dua, of

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)