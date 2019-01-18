redBus, goibibo partner with Acko to offer customized insurance products

New age company, Limited has announced a strategic tie-up with Group to offer customized travel products to users of and GoCabs.

redBus, India's largest online bus-ticketing platform, has the largest customer base of over 16 million.

Two innovative are the highlights of Acko's for users and novel in the industry. The first is an on cancellation where the user can claim 50% of the ticket value in case a cancels and does not provide a replacement on the same day.

The second is a bus-type mismatch, where a customer can claim 50% of their ticket value in case the bus that is provided is not what they had booked (for eg. if a customer booked an AC bus but the bus was non-AC).

On an average around 500-600 buses get cancelled daily by bus operators, impacting a large number of users every day. With this, customers can not only seek a refund for their cancelled trip from but also be compensated extra for the inconvenience caused to them.

In addition, the being introduced for redBus users will cover baggage loss and medical emergency due to accidents. The death and disability cover will be for Rs. 6 lacs each, for a premium varying between Rs. 8 to Rs. 25 (depending on the value of the ticket) and there'll be a hospitalisation cover of up to Rs. 75,000. Apart from this, customers can claim up to Rs. 5,000 for loss of baggage.

The insurance on redBus will be available for only to app users initially. It can be purchased online at the time of booking the travel.

"redBus is always on the lookout for innovative The travel from our partner Acko that ensures for our customers through additional covers of bus cancellation and the bus-type mismatch is clearly in that direction. The hassle-free process of insuring a trip and filing a claim against is sure to delight our users," said Prakash Sangam, of redBus.

Acko is also offering an innovative with GoCabs, Goibibo's intercity cab booking service that will cover death, disability, hospitalization and loss of baggage and personal content that may happen on the ride.

It will also offer a one-of-its-kind trip delay coverage for delays of more than 30 minutes. This is available to users for Rs. 39 for a one-way trip and Rs. 49 for a round-trip. The insurance cover for GoCabs can be bought at the time of booking a on the Goibibo app.

"Customers face a few uncertainties and inconveniences while travelling and by partnering with Goibibo we hope to make it less worrisome for customers with our simple purchase and hassle-free claims process," said Varun Dua, of

